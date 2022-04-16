Glenn Maxwell vs Delhi stats and records: Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav head to head record in IPL

Glenn Maxwell vs Delhi stats and records: RCB will take on Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2022 league game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against each other in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have some potent batters in their ranks, and this can be a great game to watch out for.

RCB have won three of their five games in the tournament, whereas Delhi Capitals have won two of their four games. The opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner has been brilliant for the Capitals, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore also have some star batters in their ranks.

Glenn Maxwell vs Delhi stats and records

Glenn Maxwell possesses a poor record against the Delhi Capitals. In 11 games, he has managed to score 154 runs at a poor average of 17.11. He has managed to score just a single half-century so far against the Delhi Capitals.

The bowling line-up of Delhi Capitals has been performing well this season, and it won’t be easy for Glenn Maxwell to fire them. However, the game is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and he will enjoy batting on that surface.

Glenn Maxwell joined RCB last season and was a part of Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the 2020 season. He missed the 2019 season due to international commitments and he even represented Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in IPL 2018.

Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav head to head record in IPL

Kuldeep Yadav has been the best bowler of the Delhi Capitals so far, and the fight between Kuldeep and Maxwell can be an interesting one to watch out for. Maxwell has scored 36 runs in two innings against Kuldeep Yadav at a staggering strike rate of 257.14.

Although, Kuldeep Yadav has scalped the wicket of Glenn Maxwell on both occasions. Maxwell tries to go hard against Kuldeep, and Kuldeep has been able to take the wicket of Glenn Maxwell.