“Good Luck Champion”: Harbhajan Singh asks Virat Kohli to win the Asia Cup 2022 for India

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has asked Virat Kohli to win the Asia Cup 2022 for Team India.

Team India will start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August 2022. Both sides last met in the T20 World Cup last year in Dubai, where Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai. The Indian team would want to take their revenge in this match.

The tournament was scheduled to play in Sri Lanka, but it got moved to UAE due to the political condition in Sri Lanka. All the eyes will be on the batters of the Indian team as the top-order of the side has not been in great form. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah can hurt the Indian team, but the rest of the bowlers have done well recently.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has wished Virat Kohli well for the Asia Cup 2022, and he has also asked the former Indian skipper to win the cup for the side. Virat has been through a rough patch, but he has an excellent record against Pakistan, and he will certainly play a huge role in India’s campaign.

“Good luck Champion for the Asia cup..bring the cup home Virat Kohli,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh and Virat Kohli have shared a great bond in the past, and they were a part of the 2011 World Cup winning side as well. Singh is one of the best spinners to play the game for India, where he has scalped 417 test wickets and he also has 269 ODI wickets under his belt.

India are the record winners of the Asia Cup, and they have never lost an Asia Cup that has been played in UAE. In 2018, India won the title by beating Bangladesh in the final, and they would want to retain their title. If Virat can get his form back, the Indian team will be in for a treat in the tournament.