“Great to see everyone play with such zeal”: Suresh Raina applauds India for convincing T20I series win vs South Africa

Suresh Raina has lauded the Indian team for their brilliant series win over South Africa by beating them in the Guwahati T20I.

India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the Guwahati T20I to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. Guwahati’s crowd witnessed a high-scoring game where both sides scored over 200 runs. The game had some pauses due to external factors such as the snake’s arrival on the ground and floodlight failure.

The batters of the Indian team were on fire where KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored brilliant half-centuries, whereas Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also played some vital knocks. However, the death bowling of the Indian side was again under criticism where they conceded 46 runs in the last two overs.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul believes Suryakumar Yadav deserved Man of the Match trophy

South Africa fought hard where David Miller scored a brilliant century, he smashed 106 runs in 47 balls with the help of 7 sixes and 8 boundaries. However, the rest of the batters failed to impress, and the Proteas lost the match.

Suresh Raina applauds India for convincing T20I series win

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has congratulated India on their convincing win over South Africa in the T20I series. He said that it was brilliant to see the team play with such zeal and perfection. This is India’s first-ever T20I series over South Africa in their home conditions.

“Congratulations to the Indian team for their one-sided T20I series win against South Africa. It was great to see everyone play with such zeal and perfection. Keep up the good work boys and kudos to you all on another incredible win!,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

Congratulations to the Indian team for their one-sided T20I series win against South Africa. It was great to see everyone play with such zeal and perfection. Keep up the good work boys and kudos to you all on another incredible win! 💪🏻🇮🇳#INDvsSA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 3, 2022

Raina recently retired from all formats of the game recently, and he was a part of the India Legends squad, who won the Road Safety World Series title by beating Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the tournament. He could not perform that well in the tournament with the bat, but he had some good moments on the field.

After retiring from all formats of the game, Raina is now eligible to play in the overseas leagues, and he will be representing Deccan Gladiators in the 6th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.