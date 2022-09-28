Greenfield International Stadium boundary distance: What is Greenfield Stadium Thiruvananthapuram boundary size and ground dimension?

Greenfield International Stadium boundary distance: The SportsRush brings you the ground dimensions of Greenfield International Stadium.

India and South Africa are set to take on each other in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the last T20I series for both sides before the World Cup, and they would want to get their combination right ahead of the mega tournament.

India will be missing the services of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whereas Mohammed Shami is still struggling with Covid. The arrival of Arshdeep Singh may tempt the Indian team to use him at the death yet again. South Africa looks like a great T20I outfit, and they will definitely fancy their chances in this series.

Greenfield International Stadium boundary distance

The Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is hosting an international match after a span of almost three years, and there is a lot of craze amongst the fans for the same. A lot of images are circulating on social media where the fans have installed big hoardings of their favourite cricketers.

In terms of the ground capacity, it is a huge stadium with a capacity of over 55,000. However, the ground dimensions at the Greenfield Stadium are not that great. The straighter boundaries are around 70 metres, whereas the square boundaries are around 65 metres.

The 65 metres square boundaries will definitely be targetted by the batters in this match, and even the straighter boundaries are not that big. So, it won’t be difficult for the batters to clear the fence at this venue. A fresh pitch is expected for this game, and the run-scoring may continue in this match as well.

However, the historical stats prove that this pitch is not that great for batting, and it gets slower as the match goes on. The weather is also looking great for the day, and we should witness a full-fledged match.