GT released players 2023: Gujarat Titans released players 2023 list

Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have decided upon their list of players to be retained and released ahead of the mini auction set to take place next month.

The Hardik Pandya-led side have retained their core of 18 players from the previous season squad, being suggestive enough of how much faith they have in their side which does not have many renowned names to boast of.

Pandya will yet again rely on his trio of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and David Miller to provide him with match-winning contributions early on during the league stage.

The pace-bowling attack will yet again be led by the experienced pacer Mohammed Shami, who will likely be assisted by the promising left-arm pacer in Yash Dayal and West Indian allrounder Alzarri Joseph as things stand presently.

Despite ending up as their third-highest wicket-taker in their debut season, the Kiwi spearhead Lockie Ferguson has been released by the Gujarat think-tank.

Ferguson had picked up 12 wickets across 13 innings, but had conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.95 runs per Over.

The decision has left GT devoid of a genuine fast overseas fast bowler in their squad, with Alzarri Joseph as the lone fast bowling allrounder in the list.

Apart from the Kiwi quick, Indian pacer Varun Aaron has also been released by GT, having played mere two matches in IPL 2022.

The rest of the four released players did not play for the franchise last season, which also includes the England explosive batter Jason Roy, who had opted out of the league in order to spend some quality time with his family.’

Gujarat Titans released players 2023 list

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Lockie Ferguson

Dominic Drakes

Gurkeerat Singh

Jason Roy

Varun Aaron

By trading off Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Gujarat Titans will go to the IPL 2023 mini auction with a remaining purse of INR 19.25 Crore.

The franchise now has seven slots left to be filled, including three overseas players.