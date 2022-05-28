GT vs RR all match 2022: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals previous match list

GT vs RR all match 2022: Both the teams would lock horns for the third and final time this season, with their eyes set on the silverware.

Over one lakh spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, coupled with millions of viewers before their T.V./mobile/laptop sets would make two teams the centre of attraction on Sunday, May 29.

The lip-smacking grand finale of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), would feature the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), as both the teams would spend all their ounce of energy for the final time this year, to lift the all-important silverware.

While the RR would never find a better opportunity to pay a fitting tribute to their former captain late Shane Warne, the GT might never have thought they’d play their most important match in front of their home crowd in only their debut IPL season.

While the Hardik Pandya-led GT went straight through to the final after winning against RR themselves in ‘Qualifier 1’, the Sanju Samson-led side bounced back in style by eliminating the RCB in ‘Qualifier 2’, to find GT on their way yet again on their journey to have a feel of the prestigious title after 14 years.

GT vs RR all match 2022

Although the grand finale day would be a different one altogether, the previous match results between these two finalists would definitely bring about a wide grin on the faces of the Gujarat fans.

While the only league match between them had been won by GT with a margin of 37-runs, they had again got the better of RR in ‘Qualifer 1’ by 7 wickets.

While it was the Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya, who was the ‘Player of the match’ for a brilliant unbeaten 87* off 52 deliveries in the first innings, the Southpaw David Miller (68* off 38) was the star in ‘Qualifier 1’, as he sealed the chase bringing in all his experience into play, with three consecutive Sixes in the final Over.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals previous match list

April 14, 2022 (DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai) – Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs.

May 24, 2022 (Eden Gardens, Kolkata) – Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in ‘Qualifier 1’.