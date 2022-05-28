Narendra Modi Stadium highest chase in IPL history: Motera Ahmedabad highest successful run chase in IPL

Narendra Modi Stadium highest chase in IPL: Ahmedabad will be hosting an Indian Premier League final for the first time tomorrow.

Ahmedabad is all in readiness of becoming the ninth city to host an Indian Premier League final match. Considering its world-class refurbishment, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting many more IPL finals in the years to come.

The other eight cities to have hosted an IPL final(s) are Navi Mumbai (2), Johannesburg (1), Chennai (2), Kolkata (2), Bengaluru (2), Hyderabad (2), Mumbai (1) and Dubai (2).

Ahmedabad, which comprises of both red and black soil pitches, has advantages for everyone depending on which pitch is used on a particular day at this venue. Hence, predicting star performers and innings totals before the start of the match would be no mean task.

The only other match played at this venue this season is Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday. Royals, who registered a clinical 7-wicket victory to qualify for the final, will be combating against hosts Gujarat Titans in the all-important final match on Sunday.

In what will be their first-ever home match, Titans wouldn’t have the advantage of a home team for the opposition has comparatively more experience of playing here recently. That being said, close to 1,00,000 spectators will sure be cheering for Gujarat in IPL final match 2022.

Narendra Modi Stadium highest chase in IPL history

Royals, who sealed a 158-run chase against Royal Challengers last night, had registered the third-highest IPL run-chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While this venue hasn’t witnessed IPL run chases in excess of 170 in the past, the same has it in it to be changed as more and more matches will be played here after the renovation of not just the stadium but the ground as well.

