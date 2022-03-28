Gujarat Titans owner name: Gujarat IPL team owners list 2022

Gujarat Titans owner name: Gujarat Titans are the brand new franchise of Indian Premier League 2022 led by Hardik Pandya.

Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game of the season. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the first game of both franchises.

Ahead of the auction, they signed three players. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the ace all-rounder of the side, whereas he will also captain the side. Rashid Khan and Shubhman Gill were also signed ahead of the auction.

English batter Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament and the titans have replaced him with Afghanistan’s youngster Rahmanullah Gurbaz. This team lacks a genuine middle-order batter. This team is stacked up in terms of all-rounders. Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia are drafted in the side, and they will partner with Hardik Pandya.

Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling of the side, and he is the world’s best bowler. He has two quality supporters in the name of Noor Ahmad and Sai Kishore. In pace bowling, Lockie Ferguson is signed for a record price, whereas Mohammad Shami is also available for the team.

Gujarat Titans owner name

Ahead of the IPL 2022, BCCI organized an event where ownership of two franchises were sold. There was interest from all around the globe, but RPSG Group and CVC Capitals got successful in getting the deals.

CVC Capitals were the second-highest of the event with INR 5625 Cr, and they selected the Ahmedabad franchise. The CVC Capital Partners are a British private equity and investment firm, whose total assets are worth over $75 billion.

CVC Capital Partners’ foundation stones were laid by the popular banking firm Citicorp, who wanted to establish an investment firm. Citicorp’s venture capital investments started in 1968, CVC Capital Partners as a separate entity was formed in 1981.