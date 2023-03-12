Hagley Oval Christchurch weather tomorrow: Weather report of Hagley Oval Christchurch on 13 March Day 5

The first Test match of Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand 2023 at the Hagley Oval is evenly poised at a position where all the four results are possible at the moment. Hence, what lies in front of us is a fascinating Day 5 which will demand attention from the global cricketing fraternity.

In the general run of things, international cricket in New Zealand has a tendency of going unnoticed in other parts of the world. However, with the result of this series having it in it to affect the finalists of ICC World Test Championship 2022-23 at this point in time, the last day of the first match will be keenly watched especially by Indian fans.

Chasing a 285-run target, New Zealand ended Day 4 at 28/1 in 17 overs. The Kiwis will begin the final day needing 257 runs with nine wickets in hand. Christchurch Test, however, won’t just witness a battle between two cricketing teams on Monday but also be a witness to a third contender in the form of weather gods.

Hagley Oval Christchurch weather tomorrow

The first four days of this match were all pleasant sunny days not facing even an iota of interruption due to rain. Having said that, weather forecast for tomorrow doesn’t guarantee any weather-related assurance particularly in the morning session.

11:00 AM (local time), start time of play, is expected for a 49% rain probability according to weather portal AccuWeather. The number is further expected to increase to 70-75% in the next couple of hours.

In addition to wasting time, presence of rain in the first session could also tinker with conditions to be in likeliness of assisting the fast bowlers. As a result, supplementing the intrigue with respect to what is already being presumed to be a nail-biting day of Test cricket.

Hourly weather report of Hagley Oval, Christchurch

11:00 AM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

12:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

01:00 PM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 75%).

02:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

03:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 3%).

04:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 3%).

05:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 3%).

06:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 3%).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 2%).