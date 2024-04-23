Carlos Alcaraz’s Younger Brother Reveals Favorite Player Who is a 2-Time French Open Finalist and it is not Casper Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz has a younger brother named Jamie who is quite active on social media. At age 12, Jamie Alcaraz is already showing signs of brilliance on the tennis court just like his elder brother. Recently, Jamie Alcaraz commented on a famous tennis player’s Instagram post which caught many eyeballs online. His comment revealed his favorite tennis player and he is a 2-time French Open runner-up. And no, it is not Casper Ruud.

Casper Ruud reached the finals of the French Open in 2022 and 2023, but he isn’t the player in question. Instead, Jamie Alcaraz is a big fan of Dominic Thiem. Dominic Thiem reached the Roland Garros finals in 2018 and 2019. He lost both times to Rafael Nadal, before finally winning a Grand Slam at the 2020 US Open. In a recent Instagram post, Thiem shared his excitement about starting the Madrid Masters on a positive note. Jamie Alcaraz showed his vehement support for him under it.

“Hola Madrid! First round tomorrow. First time at the @thompsonmadridhotel! Happy to be here!” wrote Thiem on his Instagram post.

He shared a few pictures of him standing in front of the Madrid hotel and checking into it. In a video, he showed glimpses from his practice session on clay.

Jamie Alcaraz wrote in the comment, “LET’S GO @domithiem.”

Jamie followed it up with a fire emoji and a muscle emoji. Alcaraz’s one comment was enough for netizens to pick up on his choice and interests, as did an X user Jose Morgado.

Morgado wrote on X, “Alcaraz’s younger brother Jaime is a Thiem fan. [check the comments]”

Owing to Jamie Alcaraz’s comment, a lot of fans became aware of him and his interests. Just like his elder brother, Jamie is already winning junior championships in tennis. He also might go on to taste early success like Carlos Alcaraz did.

More about Jamie Alcaraz, the younger brother of Carlos Alcaraz

Jamie Alcaraz has only started using Instagram recently. However, he has posted about his successes in recent times. It includes being a finalist on the ‘Rafael Nadal Tour‘ and the ‘CHAMPIONS OF SPAIN IN TEAMS’. At a very young age, he has already achieved a lot. This must make his parents and elder brother proud.

Jamie is still a student, but he aspires to be a tennis player. His social media reach is growing. In a short period, he has amassed 22,900 Instagram followers. Jamie Alcaraz’s stratospheric rise in the tennis world is only a testament to their family and his father’s early sacrifices to make his sons prosperous. Carlos Alcaraz and Jamie Alcaraz have two other brothers – Alvaro Alcaraz and Sergio Alcaraz, and they all live in Villena, Spain.