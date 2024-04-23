Amid Contract Extension, Andy Reid Shares a Special Message to Chiefs About His 12 Grandkids

Every great team has a great coach behind it. The New England Patriots had Bill Belichick, and it looks like the Kansas City Chiefs have Andy Reid. The former Eagles head coach has had immense success in the Barbeque Hotspot in the past five years, winning three Super Bowls and rightfully positioning themselves as a dynasty. He’s essentially the leader behind the scenes, and as it seems, the Chiefs have wasted no time in recognizing this.

After having an immensely successful season, the Chiefs have decided that they will retain their crucial weapon in Andy Reid with an extension. The defending champs took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this much-anticipated development and then some. “The trio continues,” the club’s social media page wrote, further declaring, “We have signed Mark Donovan, Brett Veach, and Andy Reid to contract extensions.”

To anyone’s surprise, the extension news promptly went viral. Any rumors about Reid’s retirement were put to rest, and Big Red even made a statement about his contract. He expressed a lot of gratitude to the fanbase and also spoke about how grateful he is to the organization. He even had some kind words for all those who believed in him. As reported by CBS Sports, Reid expressed,

“I’m incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise. Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home.”

Furthermore, the head coach spoke about how his 5 children and 12 grandchildren have felt very welcome in the city, noting, “The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here.” He then expressed his thanks to everyone involved with the franchise.

All You Need to Know About Andy Reid’s Family in KC

Andy’s family has taken to Kansas City very well, and it seems like they’ve set their roots there. His daughter, Crosby Reid, has usually maintained a low profile. However, she entered the spotlight for the Chiefs as a singer of the national anthem when they played against the Chargers. Moreover, when Reid won his first Super Bowl in 2020, Crosby was there by her father’s side, showcasing all her love and support. Additionally, his other daughter, Drew Ann, was also present during the same Super Bowl.

Apart from these two, Reid also has two other sons, Britt and Spencer Reid. Spencer has followed in his father’s footsteps and is looking at a successful coaching career ahead of him. As of now, he is serving as the assistant strength coach for the Chiefs, working on his father’s staff. All in all, the Reid family has made Kansas City their home, and it seems like they aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon.