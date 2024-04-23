Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Responds Perfectly to Travis Kelce’s Throwback Video

Sport Themen der Woche KW06 Sport Bilder des Tages LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 11: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces girlfriend Taylor Swift as he celebrates winning the game during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 11 Super Bowl LVIII – Chiefs vs 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402110245

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift linked up last year, their picture-perfect relationship has attracted a lot of attention from both football fans and the Swifties. And when the pop sensation released her latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, it didn’t take long for fans to rewind the clock and uncover some interesting Easter eggs. Taylor apparently made some interesting references to her beau’s words, weaving a connection between them way before they officially started dating.

Kelce and Taylor got together just last September, but the singer’s name had been mentioned around the NFL star a few times in interviews. One such interview had Kelce being asked the juvenile question of ‘Kiss, Marry or Kill’ and Taylor’s name had popped up. In response, Kelce jokingly revealed that he would want to kiss Taylor Swift. And it seems like she heard him.

Follwing the release of her album, Swifties discovered that the the pop star went on to mention the statement that Kelce made in his interview years ago in her song, ‘So High School’. The lines read:

“Are you gonna Marry, Kiss or Kill Me. It’s just a game, but really I’m betting on all three for us two”

Interestingly, this was not the only hint Taylor dropped in her songs that relates to her KC Chiefs beau. There has been a lot of speculation and reading between the lines, with fans analyzing them, and finding some heartwarming clues.

The Travis Kelce Part of TTPD

Every Taylor Swift album has some hints regarding her present love life. In the past, she has drawn from her emotional experiences to write songs that resonated with her fans, and this was no different. Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, had several references to the Chiefs’ tight end, especially in the track called, ‘Alchemy’. In it, she even referred to the joke Travis made about how she put him on a map.

As per E-News, she also included subtle phrases like ‘touchdown’ in her songs. The pop star also made references to the long trips she has taken despite her busy schedule to come and see Kelce play.

In return, the Chiefs’ tight end has been very jovial about how dating Taylor has ‘put him on the map’. All in all, the album has subtle hints about their blossoming relationship. Moreover, it remains to be seen how Kelce himself will react to all these Easter eggs in Taylor’s songs.