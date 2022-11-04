HomeSearch

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Best birthday wishes for King Kohli on 34th birthday

Gurpreet Singh
|Fri Nov 04 2022

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Best birthday wishes for King Kohli on 34th birthday

Virat Kohli turns 34 today.

The Indian Cricket team’s very own superstar and former all-format skipper Virat Kohli is 34-years-‘young’ today, and there perhaps could not be a better happy birthday for King Kohli on his Cricketing career front, especially after what all has transpired in the past one year or so.

From being criticized left, right, and centre to a point where this mega icon of the sport did not even touch his Cricket bat for an entire month, Kohli perhaps had seen the lowest point in his career where the wait for his 71st international century seemed liked overshadowing the greatness that this genius had already achieved.

But it inevitably arrived. In the format (T20) which he himself least expected it to, during the Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Afghanistan. But, when it did, it made sure to roar so loud and deafening that all the naysayers and detractors had no other option but to hide for cover, as Kohli had arrived yet again to rise and shine.

As things stand presently, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, having smashed three half-centuries across four innings already, at a jaw-dropping average of 220.0, and strike rate of 144.73.

As for the records, he is way above the active players across formats in almost all disciplines of batting. Despite having scored an international century after almost a three-year gap in September this year, Virat Kohli still averages 49.53, 57.68, and 53.13 in the Test, ODI, and T20I respectively.

Take a look at his astounding batting numbers across formats in international Cricket, by clicking here.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli

Birthday wishes had already started pouring in numbers for the now 34-year-old all time-great across various social media platforms.

Even Glenn Maxwell, post Australia’s win versus Afghanistan on Friday, made sure to wish his RCB teammate in advance, while also mentioning that he would be sending him a birthday greeting text anyway.

Best birthday wishes for King Kohli on 34th birthday

Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli’s 34th birthday:

For more Cricket-related news, click here.

About the author
Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh

Even before persuing his post-graduate diploma in English journalism from IIMC, Gurpreet was certain that Cricket had to be the driving force to keep him sane and optimistic in all life-related matters. Hailing from Ranchi and having represented Jharkhand at the Under-14 level, he believes that the more you keep digging in while understanding the nitty-gritty of a sport, the more humble you become with the realisation that you hardly know anything!

Read more from Gurpreet Singh