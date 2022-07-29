Harare Sports Club T20 records: Harare Sports Club records and highest T20I innings total full list

Harare Sports Club T20 records: Harare will be hosting an international match after one and a half months today.
The first T20I of Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 will be played in Harare today. In fact, Harare Sports Club will be hosting Bangladesh for all the six white-ball matches of this tour in the next 12 days.
Having hosted Afghanistan across white-ball formats as recent as last month, Harare will be hosting an international match after one and a half months.
Speaking particularly of T20Is, it will be the 33rd match to be played at this venue on a Saturday afternoon. Zimbabwe, who’ve played 29 T20Is here over the years, have won just four and lost 25 to have an abysmal venue record. Meanwhile, Bangladesh had won two and lost one out of their three Harare T20Is last year.
Harare Sports Club T20 records
Highest run-scorers in Harare T20Is are Chamu Chibhabha (311), Aaron Finch (306), Elton Chigumbura (297), Fakhar Zaman (293) and Wessly Madhevere (293). A list of best T20I batters at this venue among active cricketers is mentioned below:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|SR
|Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM)
|16
|311
|67
|19.43
|111.07
|Aaron Finch (AUS)
|5
|306
|172
|76.5
|201.31
|Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
|8
|293
|91
|36.62
|147.23
|Wessly Madhevere (ZIM)
|9
|293
|73
|32.55
|126.29
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|5
|235
|91*
|117.5
|125.66
While most of the Bangladeshi cricketers selected for this tour haven’t played a Harare T20I in the past, Zimbabwean batters taking part in this series with an impressive record at this venue are Sikandar Raza (186), Regis Chakabva (176) and Craig Ervine (139).
Highest T20I wicket-takers at Harare Sports Club are Luke Jongwe (20), Mohammad Hafeez (14), Andrew Tye (12), Blessing Muzarabani (11) and Chibhabha (9). A list of best T20I bowlers at this venue among active cricketers is mentioned below:
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|Luke Jongwe (ZIM)
|11
|20
|14.3
|8.25
|10.4
|Andrew Tye (AUS)
|10
|14
|7.14
|5.5
|7.7
|Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
|11
|11
|30.81
|7.85
|23.5
|Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM)
|16
|9
|29.33
|8
|22
|Hasan Ali (PAK)
|5
|8
|16.25
|8.12
|12
Among bowlers taking part in this series, Ryan Burl (8), Wellington Masakadza (6), Shoriful Islam (6) and Sean Williams (5) have done well at this venue.
Highest T20I innings total at Harare Sports Club
|Score
|Overs
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|229/2
|20
|Australia
|Zimbabwe
|2018
|198/4
|20
|Pakistan
|Zimbabwe
|2011
|198/5
|20
|New Zealand
|Zimbabwe
|2015
|194/5
|19.2
|Bangladesh
|Zimbabwe
|2021
|194/7
|20
|Pakistan
|Australia
|2018
The aforementioned fourth-highest innings total in Harare is also the highest T20I run-chase at this stadium. Readers must note that 11 out of 32 T20Is at the Harare Sports Club have been won by teams batting second with 150+ run-chases sealed on six different occasions.