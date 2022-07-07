Hardik Pandya best score in T20: Hardik Pandya highest score in T20 full list

Hardik Pandya best score in T20: Continuing with his decent run of form in the T20Is, Pandya played another vital knock at Southampton.

During the first of the three-match T20I series between England and India at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his maiden half-century in the T20 format, as India post a healthy total of 198/8 on the scoreboard in their 20 Overs.

Opting to bat first post skipper Rohit Sharma won the Toss, team India were off to a blistering start with the in-form Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) playing some aggressive strokes right from the get-go.

Hooda, along with Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) stitched together a 43-run partnership off mere 22 deliveries to help the team go past the 100-run mark inside the ten Overs.

However, with both the batters getting dismissed by the 12th Over, it was Pandya who took the mantle upon himself to carry on with the wonderful start the top-order had provided.

With the help of 6 Fours and a Six, the in-form Pandya’s 51 off 33 deliveries was more than just vital an innings from the 28-year-old to take the innings total almost to the 200-run mark.

A maiden T20I 5️⃣0️⃣ for Hardik Pandya 🤩 What a 🔝 quality knock this has been so far 💙#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/XxQKQ4HGpC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 7, 2022

Hardik Pandya best score in T20

The all-rounder’s 33-ball 51 today is his highest score across 43 T20 international innings for India. Having batted mostly at the 5th, 6th, and the 7th position in the batting order for majority part of his T20I career, Pandya has even scored a couple of vital scores in the 40s and six crucial, unbeaten 30s in his career so far.

Hardik Pandya highest score in T20 full list

51 (33) – v/s England at Southampton (2022)

46 (31) – v/s South Africa at Rajkot (2022)

42* (22) – v/s Australia at Sydney (2020)

39* (17) – v/s England at Ahmedabad (2021)

35* (13) – v/s Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi (2021)