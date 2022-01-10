Hardik Pandya IPL 2022 team: Who is the captain of Ahmedabad in IPL 2022?

Hardik Pandya IPL 2022 team: The star Indian all-rounder is likely to be roped in by the Ahmedabad-based franchise in IPL 2022.

After a delay and period of exasperation involving nearly two months post emerging as the second highest bidders to grab the Ahmedabad-based franchise, the CVC Capitals have finally been handed the ‘Letter of Intent’ by the BCCI on Monday.

This means that the franchise is confirmed to partake in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) alongside Lucknow, with the tournament set to be a 10-team affair this year onwards.

It is worth mentioning that Ahmedabad’s participation had become a contentious issue after CVC Capitals’ involvement/stakes in foreign betting companies came to light.

With the franchise getting a conformation nod, it has wasted no time to go ahead with its business. With the management having already zeroed in on their choice for the role of head coach, mentor, and director of Cricket of the team, they have, in all likelihood made up their mind on the man who would lead the team during its debut season.

Hardik Pandya IPL 2022 team

If the recent reports are to be believed, former Mumbai Indians flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to be drafted-in by Ahmedabad as one of its three players ahead of the mega auction likely to take place on February 11 and 12 in Bengaluru.

They have in fact, as per reports, also decided to name the 28-year-old as the captain of the side for the franchise’s maiden appearance in the lucrative league.

Hailing from Gujarat as well, Pandya might act as a great brand for the franchise, coupled with a reputation that cannot be ignored. He however, has been struggling with form and a prolonged injury concern.

Also, looking at plain numbers, he is far from his lethal best, and played as a liability for the whole of the last season for MI, scoring at an average of mere 14.11 in 11 innings, while not bowling at all.

Hardik Pandya will be the captain of the brand new Ahmedabad franchise (not Shreyas). They’re getting Rashid Khan on board too. Action-packed week. : ) — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 10, 2022

Ahmedabad IPL team 2022: Ishan Kishan and Rashid Khan likely to be picked as well

Alongside Pandya, the franchise has reportedly also struck deals with the Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and southpaw Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for IPL 2022.

The above mentioned report is in contradiction with an earlier one from G.S. Vivek, Sports editor of ABP News, who had stated that the Lucknow-based franchise were in fact lining-up both Kishan and Rashid as the two draft-in players in their squad, with KL Rahul as their captain.

Krunal Pandya too, is on the list and it might possibly be one of Krunal or Kishan who will in all likelihood be picked as the third draft player.

Ishan Kishan also likely to sign up with Ahmedabad. Talks on. Action-packed week. : ) — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 10, 2022

For those unaware, the to-be debutant franchises- Ahmedabad and Lucknow have, as per reports, got their deadline for naming the three draft-in players extended till January 31.