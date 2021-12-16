Lucknow IPL team Players name list: KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan likely to play for Lucknow team in IPL 2022

Lucknow IPL team Players name list: KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan likely to be drafted in by Lucknow franchise as per reports.

After an action-packed players retention event before the IPL mega auction for the 15th season in 2022, the action now shifts towards the to-be debutant franchises of the lucrative tournament- Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

To brush up the details regarding the two new franchises, the first new entrant- The RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group were the highest bidders with a whooping sum of INR 7,090 Crore, while the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pvt. Ltd) were the second-highest bidders with INR 5,625 Crore. While the RPSG group acquired the Lucknow-based franchise, The CVC Capitals would own the Ahmedabad franchise.

The aforementioned franchises are supposed to draft in a total of 3 players before the mega auction for IPL 2022 takes place most probably in the month of January next year.

Both the franchises can draft in a maximum of two Indian players (capped or uncapped) and a maximum of one overseas player within a purse limit of INR 33 Crore.

Lucknow IPL team Players name list: KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan likely to be drafted in

If the recent reports are to be believed, the Lucknow franchise led by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group have finalized their three names likely to be drafted into their squad before they bid for the remaining players from the available pool during the mega auction.

India’s wicketkeeper- batters KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are likely to be the two Indian draft ins, while the Afghan spinning sensation Rashid Khan could be the overseas draft in.

As per various reports off-late, KL Rahul, after having mutually arrived at a mutual decision with his IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) parted ways with them and was later approached by the Lucknow-based franchise with an offer to lead their team in IPL 2022. The reports also suggested that he had accepted the offer to lead their side as well.

Rashid Khan, on the other hand, in line with the pervious reports, is also likely to play alongside Rahul for the Lucknow-based franchise.

The leg-spinner was reportedly, unhappy with his previous franchise’s (Sunrisers Hyderabad) decision to retain him at the second spot, which would have fetched him a total of INR 12 Crore.

◾ Played all 76 matches for SRH from 2017

◾ In five seasons, his 93 wickets is the second most in the IPL

◾ He is now the second-highest wicket-taker for SRH

◾ Afghanistan’s first IPL millionaire It’s been a life-changing journey for Rashid Khan at the Sunrisers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ahm9gvlCEg — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 1, 2021

There were also reports which suggested that both Rahul and Rashid were offered around INR 20 Crore and INR 16 Crore respectively by Lucknow before the retention deadline for the eight franchises.

The third player in line for the draft-in- Ishan Kishan was a vital part of Mumbai Indians (MI) team in the previous seasons. He had a poor run-of-form in IPL 2021, but was their leading run-scorer in the 2020-21 season having scored a total of 516 runs at an average of 57.33 across 13 innings. His form was instrumental in them clinching their record fifth IPL title that year.

Lucknow IPL team retention date

The Lucknow-based franchise, as along with the Ahmedabad team are supposed to, as per the latest update, announce their three players to be drafted in their squad by December 25, 2021.

Lucknow IPL team name 2022

With the name of the Lucknow-based franchise not yet finalized, the announcement for the same is most likely to be made before the mega auction for IPL 2022.