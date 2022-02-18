Harmanpreet Kaur last 10 innings in ODIs: When was the last time Harmanpreet Kaur scored an international century?

Harmanpreet Kaur last 10 innings: The Indian vice-captain has been struggling for runs across formats at the highest level.

During the third ODI of the ongoing India Women’s tour of New Zealand in Queenstown, New Zealand Women beat India Women by 3 wickets to gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. A fourth consecutive loss continues to keep the visitors away from a maiden victory on this tour.

Invited to bat first by New Zealand captain Sophie Devine (0), India scored 279/10 in 49.3 overs on the back of individual half-centuries by all-rounder Deepti Sharma (69*) and opening batters Sabbhineni Meghana (61) and Shafali Verma (51).

Three half-centuries from the Indian camp were outdone by as many half-centuries from the hosts as Ameria Kerr (67), Lauren Down (64*) and Amy Satterthwaite (59) neutralized the damage caused by veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami (10-2-47-3) with the new ball.

Harmanpreet Kaur last 10 innings in ODIs

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s dismal form is doubtlessly a significant concern after yet another Indian loss. Kaur, who has four centuries and 18 half-centuries to her name in white-ball formats, hasn’t cross the 50-run mark for almost a year now.

While the 32-year old player had scored an ODI half-century in March 2021, her last 50+ score in T20Is dates back to November 2018. In her last 10 ODI innings, Kaur has scored 229 runs at an average and strike rate of 25.44 and 70.89 respectively including a solitary half-century.

Since her last 50+ score in T20Is, Kaur has scored 513 runs in 31 innings at an average and strike rate of 19.73 and 105.77 respectively. Kaur, who is on the 29th position among leading run-scorers in this period, is among only the two batters who average less than 20.

Kaur, who finds herself amid severe criticism with respect to lack of runs, put on display a terrible run-out in this match to extend her woes. It was in the 28th over that Kaur stepped down to nudge a Frances Mackay delivery back to her. A casual approach against a sharp return throw witnessed Kaur failing to make her ground at the John Davies Oval.

Harmanpreet Kaur last century in international cricket

Kaur’s last T20I 50+ score was also her last international century. While she had scored 103 (51) in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 match against New Zealand in Guyana, her last ODI century remains a world-class 171* (115) in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 semi-final against Australia.