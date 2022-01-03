“Has it affected my hunger to play Test cricket? No,”: Stuart Broad denies taking retirement after England’s horrific Ashes 2021-22 campaign

Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad has confirmed that he is not taking retirement from test cricket after the horrific Ashes campaign.

Just after the initial three games of Ashes 2021-22, Australia have clinched the Ashes 2021-22. The English team has been thrown to the ground, and they have been pathetic in the series. In just 13 days of on-field play, they have lost the prestigious urn. Apart from Joe Root and Dawid Malan, the batting of the side has been abysmal. Joe Root is the highest run-scorer of the series so far with 253 runs, whereas Malan has also scored 202 runs. It is interesting that Mitchell Starc has scored more runs than all the English batters apart from Root and Malan.

Stuart Broad, who has just played a single game in the series has written a column in a newspaper. He insists that the mood in the English camp is quite low.

Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad denies taking retirement after the Ashes

There have been a lot of rumours about the retirement of Broad, but he has confirmed that he is not retiring. He believes that the mood in the camp is low because they have made Australia look like the world champions.

“Part of the reason things feel so down within our camp is that while Australia are a good cricket team, they are not the best we have faced here and I still feel that, without Covid, an opportunity existed to do something special,” Broad wrote in The Mail.

Stuart Broad has just played a single game in the series. He has made it clear that he is not planning to retire anytime soon from test cricket. He believes he has the best chance to take wickets at the SCG in Sydney.

“Has it affected my hunger to play Test cricket? No,” Broad said.

“Looking at things pragmatically, I would argue that I won’t get a better chance to take wickets than at Brisbane and Melbourne. But I must be ready for my next opportunity, whether that be in Sydney, Hobart or beyond.”

The next Ashes 2021-22 test will be played at the SCG in Sydney from 5 January 2022. England have lost the series, but still, 24 points of the WTC are up for grabs.