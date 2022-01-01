“Hopefully I can go out there and score a hundred”: Usman Khawaja opens up on the aspect of playing the Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test

Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja is all set to replace Travis Head at the SCG Test after Travis Head’s Covid positive result.

Australia have already clinched the series in Melbourne, and they are looking to continue their dominance. Ashes 2021-22 marks the start of Australia’s journey in the World Test Championship, and every match has 12 points. Australia wants to get all 60 points from the series.

However, the threat of Covid has not left the Australian camp as well. Travis Head, who won Man of the Match in Brisbane is ruled out due to covid. The rest of the squad members are tested negative, and it is a huge positive for the side. Usman Khawaja is all set to make his appearance in the side at the number five slot. Khawaja played his last test in Ashes 2019, and it is a huge step for him. Australia have added Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, and Nic Maddinson in the squad, but Khawaja is all set to get the nod.

Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja opens up on his International return

Khawaja has been in top form in the Sheffield Shield. He has scored 326 runs this season at 81.50, where he has scored two consecutive centuries. Usman batted at the number four slot for Queensland in the Shield games, and it makes him an obvious replacement. Khawaja insists that having some runs under his bank will help him to build momentum.

“It’s always nicer when you’re coming off games,” Khawaja said.

“I haven’t played for a month now – but it shouldn’t take too long hopefully if I play and get out there, bat for half an hour and get into it, I should find that sync again.”

Usman Khawaja in the 2021/22 Sheffield Shield: 5 innings

396 runs @ 79.20

HS: 174 His latest innings? A score of 70 in a total of 129. pic.twitter.com/ENJY5MA2W4 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 10, 2021

Usman Khawaja is one of the few Aussie players to have a hundred in the sub-continent, and he is hopeful to play there. Australia will tour Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ongoing WTC cycle. Khawaja’s career was said to be over, but his terrific performances in the domestic circuit earned him the spot.

“There’s a lot of cricket still to come up,” Khawaja said.

“I’ll potentially have one game for Australia here, but even if that doesn’t happen, I know there’s still … a lot of cricket on the subcontinent which I feel I’m very suited too, and which I’m looking forward to hopefully being a part of moving forward.”

“I’m fit and healthy. Touchwood, the body’s feeling great.”

Usman Khawaja has scored 2887 test runs, whereas he has over 10,000 FC runs under his belt. The 4th Ashes 2021-22 test will be played at the SCG in Sydney from 5th January 2022.