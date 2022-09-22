“He can do that”: Matthew Hayden believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar can adapt to bowl death overs for India

Matthew Hayden believes that Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ability to adapt to bowling at the death overs.

Australia defeated India by 4 wickets in the first T20I at Mohali to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The death-bowling worries of the Indian team were again exposed in that match, where Australia chased the target of 209 runs in just 19.2 overs.

Australia needed 55 runs in the last four overs, but they scored those runs in just 20 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel took the responsibility for India, but both of them failed miserably. This thing has been becoming a big worry for the Indian team.

Matthew Hayden backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl at the death

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar can adapt to bowling death overs for India. There have been a lot of talks about not allowing Bhuvneshwar for now allowing to bowl at the death, but Hayden disagreed with that opinion. Hayden said that Bhuvneshwar is a good wicket-taker, but he should be able to bowl at the death as well.

“I disagree with that,” Matthew Hayden said on Star Sports show ‘Match Point’.

“I think he can and has been a very good finisher. I think that is his role. I mean, obviously, his role is to take wickets up front but if your skipper wants an over or two from you at the end, then he can do that.”

Bhuvneshwar has been heavily criticized for his death bowling in recent matches. He conceded a combined total of 31 runs in the 17th and 19th over, whereas the same happened in Asia Cup as well. Against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar conceded 19 runs in the 19th over, whereas he conceded 14 overs in the 19th over against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be fit for the 2nd T20I game, and he should replace Umesh Yadav in that game. The arrival of Bumrah will certainly bolster the death-bowling of the side.