Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja to open with David Warner in Hobart | Scott Boland injury scare

Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja will open with David Warner in the Hobart test, but the fitness of Scott Boland is a concern for Australia.

Ahead of the final Ashes 2021-22 test in Hobart, Australia have finally decided their batting combination. Travis Head, who scored 152 runs in the 1st innings of the Brisbane test is set to return to the side. He missed the third test in Sydney due to Covid.

Usman Khawaja, who broke the door by scoring runs in the Sheffield Shield finally got his opportunity in Sydney. He played his last test in Ashes 2019, and he made his test return memorable. Khawaja scored centuries in both the innings and forced the Sydney crowd to stand and applaud him. Travis Head will replace Khawaja at the number five spot in this game. However, Usman Khawaja will also keep his place in the side.

Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja to open with David Warner in Hobart

Many former Internationals including Shane Warne have called for Usman Khawaja to open the innings with Warner. It is now confirmed that Usman Khawaja will open the innings with David Warner in Hobart. Marcus Harris has been officially dropped from the side. Harris came in the side based on his excellent last season performances, but he could not make it big in the Ashes. He managed to score just a single half-century in the series so far. Khawaja averages 96 as a Test opener but hasn’t batted at the top of the order for Australia since January 2019.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins confirms Usman Khawaja will replace Marcus Harris at the top of the order in Hobart. @10NewsFirstMelb @triplemcricket pic.twitter.com/VsA2mJvdP5 — Nat Yoannidis (@NatYoannidis) January 13, 2022

The bowling combination of the side has not been decided yet. There were talks of resting Mitchell Starc for the game, but it is almost confirmed that he will now play in the test. Scott Boland, who is going through a purple patch is a doubt of the game. He is having a minor rib injury, and the final call will be taken after the training sessions. Jhye Richardson is on the verge of getting fit, and he is the most likely replacement of Boland. If both Jhye and Boland can’t make it, Michael Neser will get the nod.

The final game of the Ashes 2021-22 will be played from 14 January 2021 in Hobart. This game will be a D/N test and 12 points of the WTC will be up for the grabs.