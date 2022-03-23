“He has still not got his visa”: CSK CEO provides Moeen Ali visa status ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match

Moeen Ali visa status: The English all-rounder will be missing the first match of Indian Premier League 2022 on Saturday.

England and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali will be missing the first match of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. One of the four retained players at CSK, Ali’s absence will doubtlessly hurt the franchise’s plans in the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

While players usually miss the first few matches of an IPL season due to previous injuries or owing to ongoing national duty, reason behind Ali’s absence is an uncommon one as far as the IPL is concerned.

Moeen Ali visa status

Ali, 34, is neither injured nor playing for England at this moment. It is worth mentioning that Ali has failed to obtain to a travel visa to India due to reasons unknown. As a result, the Englishman won’t be taking the field this week even if he boards a flight right away.

“He [Moeen Ali] has still not got his visa. We have also got in touch with BCCI. BCCI is also working on it,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told the franchise’s website.

“We are expecting that it will be done in a day or two. This is the position as of today [12 noon]. I cannot say that it will be done today. But we are expecting that it can be cleared today.”

Before joining the IPL bio-bubble, it is imperative for any player to undergo a three-day quarantine period. Hence, even if Ali leaves for India today, it will be impossible for him to play on Saturday. Assuming that he arrives in Mumbai at the earliest, Ali might be eligible to play in Chennai’s second IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants on March 31.

“How many matches he will miss depends on when he comes in. Right now, he will miss the first game. Even if he comes tomorrow, he will not be able to play the first game. That is the position as of today. He is packed and ready. The minute he gets the visa, he will board the next flight to India,” Viswanathan added.