Cricket

“He has the capacity to do that”: Mahela Jayawardene picks Rohit Sharma’s opening partner for Asia Cup 2022

Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene has picked his preferred choice to open with Rohit Sharma in Asia Cup 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Oval Invincibles captain The Hundred: Who will lead Invincibles in Sam Billings' absence?
Next Article
Billionaire LeBron James' mother Gloria was arrested during a dark phase for the "James Family"
Cricket Latest News
West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and USA: When and where to watch WI vs NZ Jamaica T20I?
West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and USA: When and where to watch WI vs NZ Jamaica T20I?

West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the…