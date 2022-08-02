Asia Cup schedule how many overs: Will Asia Cup 2022 be a T20 tournament?

Asia Cup schedule how many overs: The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is set to start with the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Asia Cup is finally back after a spell of four long years, the tournament is still a pinnacle for the Asian teams involved. The last edition of the tournament was played in 2018 in UAE, where the Indian team lifted the title at the end. It is to be noticed that India have won the tournament a record number of times.

Asia Cup was set to be played in Sri Lanka, but it will be played in UAE instead because of the political conditions in the country. Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, the teams would want to test their squad. Rohit Sharma won the tournament as captain last time around, and he would want to do the same this year as well.

Asia Cup schedule how many overs

The schedule of the Asia Cup 2022 is finally out, and the tournament will officially start from 27 August 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Ahead of the tournament, the qualifier tournament will start from 20 August 2022, where the one qualifying team will be added to the main tournament.

The teams are divided into two groups of three teams each, where the top 2 teams from the groups will head to the Super-4 stages of the tournament. India & Pakistan will be joined by a qualifier team in Group-A, whereas Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B.

#OnThisDay in 2018, India secured a famous win over Bangladesh in the men’s Asia Cup final 🔥 Kedar Jadhav played a crucial role. He picked up two wickets and then batted through hamstring discomfort to seal victory with the bat, despite being forced to retire hurt earlier. pic.twitter.com/K0mEBGSYhz — ICC (@ICC) September 28, 2020

India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August 2022 in Dubai, and this will be the most anticipating game of the tournament. Looking at the format of the tournament this season, it is almost confirmed that India and Pakistan will again face each other in the Super-4 stages.

Asia Cup always used to be a 50-over tournament, but now the format gets changed from time to time. In 2016, the Asia Cup was played in a T20 format for the very first time considering the ICC T20 World Cup that year. The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will also be played in the T20 format as there is a T20 World Cup this year as well.