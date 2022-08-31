“He is coming back, he looked good”: Kapil Dev believes Virat Kohli’s attitude makes him a bigger player than anyone else

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev believes that the attitude of Virat Kohli makes him a bigger player than anyone else.

Virat Kohli finally made his comeback in the Indian team after missing the last two tours if West Indies and Zimbabwe. Against Pakistan, Virat got a little lucky initially as Fakhar Zaman dropped his catch when he was yet to open his score count.

Virat went on to score 35 runs in 34 balls before getting out on Mohammad Nawaz’s delivery. He played some glorious shots in his innings which showed that he is not far away from form, but overall he did struggle a bit. However, a former Indian captain has a lot of praise for Kohli.

Kapil Dev lauds Virat Kohli’s attitude

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has praised Virat Kohli’s comeback in the Indian team. He said that some of the shots he played against Pakistan were really good, and he just needs to be sure about his shots. Kapil insists that their attitude of Virat makes him a bigger player than anyone else.

“Good to see him come back. I saw a couple of shots where he really made an impact. I just want him to be more sure about that. So far, he is coming back, he looked good. I like his attitude not only today, but from the last ten years. This makes him a bigger player than anyone else,” Kapil Dev told ANI.

Special win on a special day! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7WmE7GeJMD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 28, 2022

Kapil went on to say that no player can score runs in every match, and Virat will not take much time to come back in form. He believes that one big innings from Kohli will be enough for him to return back to his mojo.

“It is much bigger than anything else. No player will get runs in every match, no player will get a zero in every match. I think with his ability, his talent, it should not take him that long to come back in form,” he added.

It is interesting that Kapil earlier questioned the selection of Virat in the Indian team. He said that the bigger players have been dropped from the side earlier as well, and Virat can also be dropped.