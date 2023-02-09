IND vs AUS commentators 2023: Border Gavaskar Trophy commentators for Star Sports full list

Australia started the first two sessions of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against India in Nagpur by losing a couple of wickets in quick succession. Opening batters Usman Khawaja (1) and David Warner (1) were dismissed in back-to-back overs by India’s new-ball bowlers in Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami respectively as the hosts neutralized Pat Cummins’ decision of opting to bat first.

Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steven Smith (37) put together a 82-run third-wicket partnership to bring the Australian innings back on track to mainly ensure that they don’t lose another wicket in the morning session. Just when the two right-handed batters were expected to convert their starts, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets in one spell in his first international match in over five months.

It was on the last two deliveries of the fourth over after lunch when Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw (0) on consecutive balls. Beaten by turn on a comparatively slower delivery, Labuschagne was stumped by debutant India wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat as his back foot was way outside the crease.

Renshaw, however, was caught on the crease nervously as umpire Nitin Menon didn’t hesitate in raising his finger for an lbw appeal by the Indians. Had he not done that, Renshaw would have survived on umpire’s call even if the hosts would’ve opted to review the decision. A few overs later, Jadeja picked the all-important wicket of Smith as the Australian vice-captain was undone by the comparative lack of turn.

IND vs AUS commentators 2023

The ever-reliable Star Sports Network are broadcasting Australia’s tour of India 2023 for the Indian audiences. Known for their all-encompassing coverage, Star have arranged for a star-studded 12-member commentary panel for this four-match Test series.

It is noteworthy that veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is making his debut at Star Sports with this match. Having impressed one and all with his commentary stints during ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 and The Hundred 2021, Karthik is now putting on a spectacle in a match featuring the Indian cricket team.

Someone tell Dinesh Karthik… we are not used to so much well-articulated, sensical analysis. #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 9, 2023

Additionally, former Australian opening batters Matthew Hayden and Mark Waugh are playing the role of the two overseas commentators. For the unversed, Waugh has replaced former Australia captain Michael Clarke after the latter faced a commentary snub last month.

English – Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar, Dinesh Karthik, Mark Waugh and Matthew Hayden.

Hindi – Jatin Sapru, Deep Dasgupta, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar.