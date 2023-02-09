HomeSearch

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 09/02/2023

IND vs AUS commentators 2023: Border Gavaskar Trophy commentators for Star Sports full list

Dinesh Karthik is making his commentary debut at Star Sports Network.

Australia started the first two sessions of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against India in Nagpur by losing a couple of wickets in quick succession. Opening batters Usman Khawaja (1) and David Warner (1) were dismissed in back-to-back overs by India’s new-ball bowlers in Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami respectively as the hosts neutralized Pat Cummins’ decision of opting to bat first.

Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steven Smith (37) put together a 82-run third-wicket partnership to bring the Australian innings back on track to mainly ensure that they don’t lose another wicket in the morning session. Just when the two right-handed batters were expected to convert their starts, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets in one spell in his first international match in over five months.

It was on the last two deliveries of the fourth over after lunch when Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw (0) on consecutive balls. Beaten by turn on a comparatively slower delivery, Labuschagne was stumped by debutant India wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat as his back foot was way outside the crease.

Renshaw, however, was caught on the crease nervously as umpire Nitin Menon didn’t hesitate in raising his finger for an lbw appeal by the Indians. Had he not done that, Renshaw would have survived on umpire’s call even if the hosts would’ve opted to review the decision. A few overs later, Jadeja picked the all-important wicket of Smith as the Australian vice-captain was undone by the comparative lack of turn.

IND vs AUS commentators 2023

The ever-reliable Star Sports Network are broadcasting Australia’s tour of India 2023 for the Indian audiences. Known for their all-encompassing coverage, Star have arranged for a star-studded 12-member commentary panel for this four-match Test series.

It is noteworthy that veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is making his debut at Star Sports with this match. Having impressed one and all with his commentary stints during ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 and The Hundred 2021, Karthik is now putting on a spectacle in a match featuring the Indian cricket team.

Additionally, former Australian opening batters Matthew Hayden and Mark Waugh are playing the role of the two overseas commentators. For the unversed, Waugh has replaced former Australia captain Michael Clarke after the latter faced a commentary snub last month.

English – Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar, Dinesh Karthik, Mark Waugh and Matthew Hayden.

Hindi – Jatin Sapru, Deep Dasgupta, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

