“He is only 33, he is one of the greatest of all time”: Wasim Akram slams critics for questioning Virat Kohli’s place in Asia Cup 2022

Wasim Akram has criticized the critics for questioning the place of Virat Kohli in India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad.

Virat Kohli has scored the most hundreds for India in the history of the Asia Cup, and the former Indian captain would want to do the same when he will make his comeback to the Indian team after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour.

The place of Virat Kohli has been questioned by the experts as the right-handed batter has been going through a very tough phase. In 2022, Virat has struggled to score runs in all formats of the game, and he had a poor IPL 2022 as well with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli would want to make runs in Asia Cup, and there is no better opposition than Pakistan for the same.

Wasim Akram backs Virat Kohli to score runs in Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was part of a presser organized by Star Sports ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. He said that Virat has been getting unnecessary criticism from the fans for his failures. He said that Virat is just 33 years of age, and he is the greatest of all time.

“Let me start off with from last year or so, whatever I have been seeing on social media, from Indian fans, against Virat Kohli… most of them, fans or press, or whoever they may be, having a go at him unnecessarily. He is only 33, he is one of the greatest of all time,” Wasim Akram said.

Akram called Virat an extraordinary cricketer and said that Virat is fit as a fiddle. He backed Virat to score runs in the tournament but jokingly said that he does not want Virat to score against Pakistan in the 1st game.

“He is extraordinary and is averaging 50-plus in all formats, he is still fit as a fiddle, he is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad and like they say, form is temporary, class is forever. I hope he doesn’t come back against Pakistan,” Akram added.