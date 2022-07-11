Cricket

“He shouldn’t be dropped”: Former Indian selector opposes Kapil Dev’s idea of dropping Virat Kohli for ICC T20 World Cup

Former Indian selector Sarandeep Singh has said that Virat Kohli cannot be dropped, opposing Kapil Dev's idea.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Helmut Marko criticises Sergio Perez for attempting to overtake Mercedes' George Russell
Next Article
"Its Crazy Out There Man" - Israel Adesanya Talks About the Highs and Lows of Meeting Fans in Public
Cricket Latest News
Dublin pitch report today batting or bowling: Malahide Cricket Club pitch report NZ vs Ireland 2nd ODI
Dublin pitch report today batting or bowling: Malahide Cricket Club pitch report NZ vs Ireland 2nd ODI

Dublin pitch report today batting or bowling: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of…