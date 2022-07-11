“He shouldn’t be dropped”: Former Indian selector opposes Kapil Dev’s idea of dropping Virat Kohli for ICC T20 World Cup

Former Indian selector Sarandeep Singh has said that Virat Kohli cannot be dropped, opposing Kapil Dev’s idea.

The form of Virat Kohli has been concerning for the last two and a half years. Virat, who scored his last hundred in 2019 has been struggling to find his rhythm since then. In the recent T20Is against England, he flopped in all three matches, and the noises of dropping him from the team are at an all-time high.

Rohit Sharma has said that Virat Kohli won’t be dropped from the team, but Kohli has to prove his form for the same. Kohli struggled to find his rhythm in the IPL as well for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He managed to score 341 runs in IPL 2022 at a nominal average of 22.73, whereas his S/R was just 115.98.

Sarandeep Singh opposes Kapil Dev’s idea of dropping Virat Kohli

Former Indian selector Sarandeep Singh has opposed Kapil Dev’s idea of dropping Virat Kohli from the Indian T20 World Cup squad. Singh said that Virat has the ability to win world cups single-handedly for India, and he should never be dropped from the Indian team.

“What are the selectors doing to understand where is his batting going wrong? He shouldn’t be dropped. Everybody knows his capabilities and his potential. He can single-handedly win you World Cups,” Singh told Karishma Singh of Times Now.

Virat Kohli has been rested from the ODI series against West Indies, and Singh has opposed this decision as well. According to him, a player can never find his form while on the sidelines. He said that Virat Kohli should play regularly in order to gain his form back.

“Why is he being given rest then? What is this illogical way of selecting players? He plays one series then rest and then he plays another series. Make him play if he is not performing, that’s the only way for him to come back to form,” Sarandeep added.

Kapil Dev recently said that you cannot pick players on their reputation, and the youngsters should be given the backing who are currently in form. He insists that the top players have been dropped in the past as well, and Kohli should also be dropped if he is unable to make runs for the team.