“He wanted Jadeja to get his double ton”: R Ashwin reveals Rohit Sharma wanted Ravindra Jadeja to score his double century in Mohali test

R Ashwin has revealed that Rohit Sharma wanted Ravindra Jadeja to score his double-century, but Jadeja decided to declare.

India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to seal the first Test at Mohali. Ravindra Jadeja is certainly the most improved test cricketer in the world, and he proved his class in the game.

Jadeja was sitting the spinners for sixes for fun and was on cruise mode. He first completed his 2nd test century and in no time he completed his 150 as well. Although it came as a surprise when India declared the innings, Jadeja was at 175* at that time. A few more overs would have allowed him to reach his double century.

After an excellent batting performance, it was time for Jadeja “The Bowler” to shine on the ground. He went on to pick nine wickets in the game.

R Ashwin reveals Rohit Sharma wanted Ravindra Jadeja to score double ton

In a recent interview given to BCCI, Indian off-spinner R Ashwin had a lot of praise for Rohit Sharma. Ashwin revealed that Rohit Sharma wanted Ravindra Jadeja to score a double-hundred, but it was Jadeja’s decision to declare the innings.

Ashwin also said that Rohit Sharma is a tactically strong guy, and he wants to give confidence to every player. He revealed that Rohit Sharma wanted Jayant Yadav to bowl more overs in order to give him confidence.

🇮🇳 declare at 5️⃣7⃣4⃣/8⃣ 🙌🏼 With an unbeaten 1️⃣7️⃣5️⃣* Ravindra ‘Rockstar’ Jadeja registered the highest Test score by a #TeamIndia batter at No.7, and the hosts have thrown a huge challenge at the Lankans now 👊🏼#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ku1JNmNsgd — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 5, 2022

“We all know how tactically strong is Rohit Sharma, looking for everyone in the field, how confident everyone he is, he wanted Jayant to bowl more,” Ashwin said.

“It was so nice and he wanted Jadeja to get his double ton – but Jaddu told it will take time and we should declare”.

Mohali test was Rohit’s first test as captain of the side. Team India will now face Sri Lanka in a pink-ball Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. India has just played a couple of pink-ball game in India so far. Axar Patel is fit, and he should be able to play in Bengaluru.