“He was very drunk”: Yuzi Chahal narrates a narrow escape anecdote after RCB vs MI IPL 2013 match

Yuzi Chahal: The 31-year old Indian spinner is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2022.

In what is his 10th season of the Indian Premier League, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is playing for Rajasthan Royals (his third IPL franchise).

In three matches so far, Chahal has picked seven wickets at an average of 9, an economy rate of 5.25 and a strike rate of 10.2 to be the second-best bowler in the ongoing 15th season.

In spite of being around with the national team for over half-a-decade now, Chahal and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have only represented India in the same Playing XI twice. Having said that, IPL 2022 all but guarantees the pair to play all the matches together for Royals.

While Rajasthan had bought Ashwin for INR 5 crore in the mega auction earlier this year, they had to spend a little more as Chahal’s services were acquired for INR 6.5 crore. Buying two leading Indian spinners for a combined total of INR 11.5 crore has it in it to reap ample fruits for RR this season.

Yuzi Chahal narrates a narrow escape anecdote after RCB vs MI IPL 2013 match

Known for his social media shenanigans, Chahal recently featured alongside Ashwin and batter Karun Nair for a sponsor’s video where the trio revealed a personal narrow escape anecdote each.

While Nair and Ashwin shared non-cricket stories, Chahal had an off the field story from his maiden IPL season to tell. Not naming the person involved, Chahal revealed a scary incident of how a drunk cricketer “hung” him from the balcony of the 15th floor during a post-match party.

“This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bangalore. There was a get together after that. So, there was a player who was very drunk. I won’t say his name,” Chahal said in the video.

“He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and took me outside and hung me on the balcony. My hands were around him. Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly, many people who were there came aur unhone sambhaal liya [they saved me].”

The aforementioned story appears to be from the first week of IPL 2013 as MI had played their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Chahal, who made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens later that month, had picked bowling figures of 4-0-34-0 in his only match for Mumbai.