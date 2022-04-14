Head to Head player stats cricket IPL 2022: Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Shami in IPL record

Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Shami: Jos Buttler will be facing Mohammed Shami for the fifth time in the Indian Premier League.

The 24th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will begin in less than an hour in Navi Mumbai.

Although differentiated by four positions because of NRR (Net Run Rate), both Royals and Titans have won three and lost one out of their four IPL 2022 matches thus far. While one team will strengthen its position at the top of the order, the other will lose its second match of the season tonight.

Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Shami in IPL record

An enthralling contest in the powerplay will be between RR opening batter Jos Buttler and GT fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Considering Shami’s wicket-taking ability with the new ball, it will be interesting to see if he manages to dismiss the highest run-scorer of the season in Buttler or not.

Readers must note that Buttler and Shami have faced each other in four IPL innings in the past. Buttler, who generally strikes at 149.11 in the IPL, hasn’t done very well against Shami in the biggest T20 tournament.

Having scored 25 (20) with the help of three fours and a six at a strike rate of 120 in the past, Buttler would be itching to make the most of his current form against a top opponent in Shami.

As far as T20s are concerned, Buttler and Shami have locked horns on five occasions with the former scoring 25 (21) at a strike rate of 119.04. It is worth mentioning that Shami has dismissed Buttler once each in IPL and T20Is.