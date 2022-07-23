Headingley Leeds pitch report 3rd ODI: Headingley pitch report ENG vs SA today match batting or bowling

Headingley Leeds pitch report 3rd ODI: The series decider third ODI between the two sides is set to be played tomorrow in Leeds.

Starting the all-format tour with a comprehensive 62-run victory in the first ODI, South Africa were humbled during the second one-dayer in Manchester, receiving a 118-run drubbing from England, to level the three-match series 1-1.

The lip-smacking series decider would now take place at the Headingley in Leeds tomorrow, with England expected to give it their all to avoid their second consecutive ODI series loss at home this summer.

As for the Proteas, they would have to pull their socks up right away, after their ordinary batting effort during the second ODI saw them register their joint-second-worst total (83) in the format.

South Africa would again bank on their top-order comprising Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram later. A lot is also expected from the experience of Quinton de Kock – the only batter to have looked pale in both the ODIs.

On to Leeds for the decider 🙌 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/sBdvdprawK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2022

Headingley Leeds pitch report 3rd ODI

The venue is set to host its first One-day international match since the 2019 ICC World Cup, when India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets during the round-robin fixtures.

The surface at the Headingley is expected to assist the batters throughout the duration of the match. Having said that, the fast bowlers are likely to extract some decent bounce and pace off the deck, especially with the new ball in hand.

Traditionally, the batters have not had the best of times at this venue, with the average first innings total here in the format being 233. However, a fresh pitch is likely to turn out to be a batting friendly one, with the captain winning the Toss likely to prefer to chase the total down.