“I think that’ll be a very temporary thing”: Adam Voges backs Jhye Richardson to get back his Cricket Australia contract soon

Jhye Richardson just lost his place in the Cricket Australia contracts and Adam Voges has backed him to get his spot back.

Australia will start their Sri Lankan tour with the three-match T20I series starting on 7 June 2022. The participation of Western Australia’s players has been a lot in the upcoming Sri Lankan series.

Western Australia and Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges is currently working with the Western Australia players who will be taking part in the upcoming Australia tour of Sri Lanka. Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been left out of the recent Cricket Australia contract list, but he is a part of Australia’s T20I team against Sri Lanka.

Adam Voges backs Jhye Richardson to get CA contract soon

Jhye Richardson has been quite unlucky due to injuries, he made his Ashes debut in Adelaide, where he bowled a brilliant spell. However, the rise of Scott Boland limited his chances in the series. He was rested from the Pakistan tour to manage his workload.

Richardson was also forced to miss the Sheffield Shield final due to a serious hamstring injury. Voges is working with Richardson ahead of the Sri Lankan tour. Voges said that Richardson is bowling really well, and if he stays fit, he will get the contract soon.

“He’s going really well,” Voges told ESPNcricinfo.

“He was clearly disappointed to miss out on his CA contract. But I think that’ll be a very temporary thing.”

Voges highlighted that Richardson took five wickets in the last test match, so it won’t be difficult for him to get his comeback. He said that Sri Lankan tour can help him to regain his place back in the side.

“I think once we get a fully fit Jhye Richardson up and about, we saw what he did in the four Shield games that he played for us last season,” Voges told ESPNcricinfo.

He had a huge impact. He took five wickets in the last Test match that he played for Australia so I think he’ll fight his way back into the Australian teams pretty quickly.”