Cricket

“I think that’ll be a very temporary thing”: Adam Voges backs Jhye Richardson to get back his Cricket Australia contract soon

Jhye Richardson just lost his place in the Cricket Australia contracts and Adam Voges has backed him to get his spot back.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Brooklyn with Durant, Bucks with Antetokounmpo, Miami with Butler": Ime Udoka takes pride in Celtics playing as a unit
Next Article
"I wonder if I should mention the depth of batting?": Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at England's batting ahead of ENG vs NZ Lord's test Day 2
Cricket Latest News
Kevin Pietersen will do commentary on the Day-2 of the England vs New Zealand Lord's test and he has again taken a dig at England's batting.
“I wonder if I should mention the depth of batting?”: Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at England’s batting ahead of ENG vs NZ Lord’s test Day 2

Kevin Pietersen will do commentary on the Day-2 of the England vs New Zealand Lord’s…