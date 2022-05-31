“He’s going to play some cricket for Australia, there’s no doubt”: Matthew Wade backs Tim David to play for Australian team soon

Australian keeper Matthew Wade has backed Tim David to represent Australia very soon in the shortest format of the game.

The rise of Tim David in T20 cricket has been meteoric in the last couple of years. Tim David’s switch from Perth Scorchers to Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL has changed his fortunes. Tim David has smashed 28 sixes in the last two BBL campaigns and has been a part of the Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League as well.

Mumbai Indians bought Tim David for a whopping price of INR 8.25 crores in the auction, and it was a surprise that he was dropped after a couple of games. However, in the end, Tim David proved his class with the bat in the last few games. David scored 152 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 38.00, whereas his S/R was 202.66.

Tim David is not included in Australia’s squad for the upcoming Sri Lankan series, but there are a lot of games in line for the Australian team ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. David is currently playing the T20 Blast for Lancashire, and he is looking great in that tournament too.

Matthew Wade backs Tim David to play for Australia soon

Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade said that he was really impressed with the way Tim David played the last matches of the tournament. He also agreed that he was surprised when Mumbai Indians dropped him initially.

“He’s [Tim David] got as much power as any player in the world, and I was really happy for the way he finished the (IPL) tournament,” Matthew Wade said.

“He kind of disappeared out of the team after two games, which was a bit of a mystery and then found his way back in.”

5⃣0⃣ for Tim the fridge 👏@timdavid8 with the joint 2nd fastest Lancs T20 half-century! 💪 2️⃣1️⃣ BALLS

3️⃣ FOURS

4️⃣ SIXES ⚡ #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/FN4hIYiIJQ — Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) May 29, 2022

Matthew Wade insists that there is no doubt that David will play for Australia very soon. Wade highlighted that three years ago David was not even contracted in the BBL, and now he is under the reckoning.

“Whether it’s this World Cup or the next one, he’s still got plenty of time,” Wade said of Tim David.

“He’s going to play some cricket for Australia, there’s no doubt about that.”

“He’s such a young player in terms of games played. Three years ago, he wasn’t even on a contracted list anywhere … when he came to the Hurricanes, he had no deal at all.”

Tim David has scored 2246 T20 runs at strike-rate of 164.90, courtesy of ten half-centuries. If required, David can chip in with his off-break bowling as well.