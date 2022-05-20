“It is not easy to walk in at the position he does”: Mahela Jayawardene appreciates Tim David’s performance for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 despite initial failures

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has appreciated the performances of Australian Tim David in Indian Premier League 2022.

Mumbai Indians have been terrible in the Indian Premier League 2022, and they were the first team to get knocked out of the tournament. However, the team has made a brilliant young core with the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan.

The reputation of Tim David has grown heaps and bounds in the last one year. David had a terrible Big Bash season with the Hobart Hurricanes, where he scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 163.90 in BBL11. Apart from the BBL, David has proved his class in PSL, CPL and County Cricket as well.

Mumbai Indians bought the Singapore-born Australian batter for a price of INR 8.25 crores. He kept his base price at INR 40 Lacs, and there was a tough battle for him in the auction. A lot of teams wanted to occupy the services of Tim David, but Mumbai Indians got their man.

Mahela Jayawardene appreciates Tim David’s performance

Tim David was a starter for Mumbai Indians in the initial games, but he was dropped midway from the playing eleven. However, he has been brilliant in the last few games. He played a blinder against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he could not get the win for the Mumbai Indians.

In a recent media interaction posted on Mumbai Indians social media handles, Mahela Jayawardene appreciated the performances of Tim David for the Mumbai Indians. He said that David comes on to bat at a very tough position, but he has done well for the side.

“It is not easy to walk in at the position he does but he has adapted to it pretty well. We have to give him the opportunity to do that,” Mahela Jayawardene said.

“Tim David was an exciting addition for us with his reputation in the last one year. It was a bit tough for him initially here and he got confident as the season went on.”

Tim David has scored 152 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 38.00, whereas his strike-rate has been 202.66. He has impressed everyone with his hitting.