“He’s my favourite captain”: Shreyas Iyer names KL Rahul as his favourite captain based on a funny pretext

Shreyas Iyer names KL Rahul as his favourite captain with both the players set to lead their respective franchises during the upcoming IPL.

With the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) not even a week away, the ten franchises have started giving their preparations a full swing after players have undergone their mandatory quarantine period before arriving at their training venues.

The social media handles of these franchises are up on their toes to cash in any opportunity for the engagement of their fans via pictures, videos, interviews of their favourite players in action.

The newly inducted skipper of the previous season runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shreyas Iyer, has become the new favourite of the KKR fans, as they are in quest for their third IPL title, which has remained elusive for the past seven years.

During one of the aforementioned fan engagement interactions on the Red Bull Clubhouse, Iyer named KL Rahul as his favourite captain.

The reason, however, is because Rahul has been the lone captain to have given him an opportunity to bowl – a rare an occasion for Iyer in any format of the game.

“KL Rahul is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field, support he provides to the players it great. He’s given me few overs to bowl which no captain has done, so yeah, he’s my favourite captain (smiles)”, remarked Iyer.

New colours, same commitment 🎯 pic.twitter.com/nZnggxtZXR — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 20, 2022

During the three-match ODI series against South Africa in January this year, KL Rahul, while captaining India during the series, had handed three Overs to Shreyas during the second ODI at Cape Town. The Mumbai batter gave away 21 runs during his bowling spell.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, after parting ways with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) post the previous season, was drafted in by the to-be debutant IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their captain for the season, at a whooping INR 17 Crore.