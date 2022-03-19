“I’ll go a bit crazy I feel”: Shreyas Iyer expresses excitement on prospect of meeting KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan ahead of IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer expresses excitement to meet the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan ahead of 15th season of the IPL.

The ten teams are up and running with their preparations for the imminent 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is due to commence just a week later on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As far as the previous season runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are concerned, the franchise were handed a decent enough blow after their possible opener batter Alex Hales, opted to mark his unavailability for the season. Although Australia’s limited Overs skipper Aaron Finch has been added to the squad as his replacement, he would only join the same by the first week of April.

However, their newly appointed skipper for the new season, Shreyas Iyer has displayed a purple patch of form off late across formats for the Indian Cricket team, which is perhaps what matters to the KKR fans the most before their action kicks-off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the tournament opener game.

Having said that, the 27-year-old’s another earnest wish would soon come to fruition when he’ll meet his franchise’s co-owner and Bollywood’s very own superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shreyas Iyer expresses excitement to meet Shah Rukh Khan

Iyer, who was roped in by KKR at INR 12.25 Crore during the auction last month, is quite eager and ‘counting on the time’ to meet Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Terming him as one of his motivating factors, the Mumbai batter remarked that he has always been in awe of the ‘spark’ that Khan brings to the Bollywood industry, and that he’s likely to go crazy the moment he would get the opportunity to meet him.

“I haven’t interacted with (Shah Rukh Khan). I am really looking forward to that moment because he has always been one of the motivating factors to me especially. Because whenever I get a break or (during) free time I love to see his interviews and I love to see the spark which he brings to the industry.

And also whenever he is there present at the stadium, the support that he offers to the team is simply outstanding to see it from outside. Yeah, I am really eager and just waiting, counting on the time…whenever I’ll get that opportunity to meet him, I’ll go a bit crazy I feel,” exclaimed Iyer.

Shrayas Iyer was awarded ‘Player of the series’ during the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, where he smashed three consecutive half-centuries, while managing to remain unbeaten in all of those matches.

