“He’s pretty keen to come back”: Moises Henriques hopeful of having Nathan Lyon back for Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL 11 Finals

BBL 11: Nathan Lyon can join the Sydney Sixers squad after the completion of Ashes 2021-22, Moises Henriques is hopeful about it.

Sydney Sixers are searching for their third straight title in the BBL 11. They have already qualified for the playoffs, and they are aiming to finish in the top-2 spots. They have won eight of their 13 games in the tournament so far, and the Sixers will face Brisbane Heat in the last game.

However, the Sixers have struggled in the spin department. Ben Manenti got injured at the start of the season, whereas Shadab Khan also left early. Steve O’Keefe has been brilliant for the Sixers, but he is struggling to stay fit. O’Keefe has scalped 10 wickets at an economy of 5.86, but his injury has been troubling him.

Sydney Sixers lost their last game to Adelaide Strikers, and they could have qualified for the top-2 in that game. Sixers’ captain Moises Henriques also insist that they missed Steve O’Keefe in their last game.

BBL 11: Moises Henriques is hopeful of having Nathan Lyon back for Sydney Sixers

The Sixers’ spin-bowling can get a massive boost ahead of the finals. Nathan Lyon is a part of the squad, and he is eligible for a return. Lyon played all the five tests of the Ashes, where he scalped 16 wickets at 23.56. However, he did not bowl a single over in the last Hobart test.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques is hopeful that Nathan Lyon will join the Sixers squad soon.

“He’s pretty keen to come back and always says he loves playing for us,” Moises said about Lyon.

“He’s just played five Test matches pretty close together and he’s been in the bubble, so he might want three or four days to chill out and relax before he comes back, but we’ll manage that with him.”

The combo of Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe can be deadly for the Sixers. However, O’Keefe is considering retiring after this season, and Henriques said that he is convincing O’Keefe to not retire.

“Absolutely I am,” Henriques said about convincing Steve O’Keefe.

“I’ve been trying to do that every day so far. I face him in the nets every day, have done for 20 years, and I still can’t hit him. You can imagine how hard I want him to keep playing on.”