Cricket

“He’s somebody we’re really excited about”: MS Dhoni explains why Rajvardhan Hangargekar didn’t play IPL 2022 matches for CSK

"He's somebody we're really excited about": MS Dhoni explains why Rajvardhan Hangargekar didn't play IPL 2022 matches for CSK
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan realized even if he shot 40 times, he couldn’t overcome some teams”: Phil Jackson dished on how Bulls no. 23 started trusting his teammates
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"He's somebody we're really excited about": MS Dhoni explains why Rajvardhan Hangargekar didn't play IPL 2022 matches for CSK
“He’s somebody we’re really excited about”: MS Dhoni explains why Rajvardhan Hangargekar didn’t play IPL 2022 matches for CSK

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: The uncapped Indian pacer warmed the bench for the whole of Indian Premier…