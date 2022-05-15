Odisha player in CSK: Why Subhranshu Senapati not playing IPL 2022 matches for CSK?

Why Subhranshu Senapati not playing: The uncapped Indian cricketer is yet to get a match in Indian Premier League 2022.

Chennai Super Kings lost their ninth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League after Gujarat Titans beat them by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium this evening.

The manner in which Chennai have played this season neither resembles their past record in the biggest T20 tournament across the world nor resembles their status of being the defending champions.

CSK, who have won only four out of their 13 matches this season, continue to be at the penultimate position on the points table with no chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, their bountiful fans would be expecting Super Kings to end IPL 2022 on a winning note.

Why is Subhranshu Senapati not playing IPL 2022 matches for CSK?

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had announced a couple of debutants in Prashant Solanki and Matheesha Pathirana for their recently concluded match. Having said that, Chennai still have four players who are yet to play in the IPL.

There four players are Tami Nadu batter Hari Nishaanth, Odisha captain Subhranshu Senapati, Maharashtra pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Hyderabad spinner Bhagath Varma.

With Dhoni hinting at giving guys “ample time” in their remaining match, it wouldn’t be a surprise if one or more out of these four players are also handed debut(s) on May 20.

“We will try to give guys ample time in the middle. I feel it’s important to give guys who haven’t got a chance to feature in the XI,” Dhoni told Star Sports in the evening.

Readers must note that Senapati is the most experienced (among these four names) when it comes to playing most domestic matches across formats. While no exact reason has been provided for Senapati not getting an IPL 2022 match, one feels he could be given a go against DC.

In his 26-match T20 career, 25-year old Senapati has scored 637 runs at an average of 28.95 and a strike rate of 122.26 with the help of three half-centuries.