“He’s working on some funky new shots”: Riley Meredith hopeful of Tim Paine leading Tasmania on comeback

Tim Paine is likely to be back playing cricket for Tasmania this season and Riley Meredith has expressed his delight on the same.

Australian wicket-keeper Tim Paine is set to make his return to cricket this season with Tasmania. Paine, who played a key role in Australia’s revival after the Sandpaper gate stepped down as the captain of the side before the last summer’s Ashes, and Cummins was named the captain of the side.

Paine was caught in a sexting scandal, which forced him to take an indefinite break from cricket. A chat was made public, where Paine was caught sexting with a former Tasmania cricket employee in 2017. Paine played his last competitive game in November last year when he represented Tasmania 2nd XI.

Riley Meredith hopeful about return of Tim Paine

The latest reports have revealed that Tim Paine has started training, and he is set to make his return to competitive cricket with Tasmania this season. Tasmania’s pacer Riley Meredith has expressed his excitement on the potential return of Tim Paine this season for Tasmania.

Meredith, who will represent Hobart Hurricanes in BBL12 attended an event ahead of the BBL draft, where he talked about Tim Paine’s return. He said it’s a big boost to have Paine back around the squad, and he is a guy who is liked by everyone. Meredith said he wants Paine to front up for Tasmania this season.

“It’s really good to see him back around the group. He’s a great guy and everyone really likes him around the group, he brings great energy,” Meredith told cricket.com.au

“It’s just really good to see him enjoying that training and playing with a smile on his face, and hopefully he can front up for us this year and I’m sure he’ll do really well.”

Tim Paine is returning 💪 pic.twitter.com/r1ZqJdTpkD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 21, 2022

Meredith revealed that he saw Paine training in the nets and revealed that he is looking in decent touch, and he is even trying out some funky shots in the nets.

“I saw him in the nets the other day – he’s working on some funky new shots,” Meredith added.

“There’s not too much rust there, he looks in decent touch, as well as a 37-year-old can.”

Tasmania Tigers will start their season with a Marsh One Day Cup campaign in September 2022, but Paine will first play some club cricket before playing for the state. It has to be noted that he is not contracted in Tasmania’s 2022-23 roster.