Cricket

“He’s working on some funky new shots”: Riley Meredith hopeful of Tim Paine leading Tasmania on comeback

Tim Paine is likely to be back playing cricket for Tasmania this season and Riley Meredith has expressed his delight on the same.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"We gived it our all": Dejected Nicholas Pooran tweets after West Indies fail to defend 302 runs vs New Zealand in Barbados
Next Article
"Contest just got exciting again": Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022 squad
Cricket Latest News
"Contest just got exciting again": Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022 squad
“Contest just got exciting again”: Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi: Pakistan have recalled a young fast bowler after eight…