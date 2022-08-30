“Look, there’s a chance”: Hobart Hurricanes open to add Tim Paine in their BBL 2022-23 squad

Tim Paine has emerged as a possible option to fill the last vacant spot in Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming BBL season.

The first ever Big Bash League’s International player’s draft took place on Sunday, and teams are continuously trying their best to complete their squad for the upcoming season. The Hurricanes took three overseas players in Asif Ali, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf in the Draft.

Hobart Hurricanes already retained their core players ahead of the draft, and they also added Australian pacer Billy Stanlake in their ranks. There is just one spot to fill in the squad for the upcoming season, and Tim Paine has emerged as one of the possible candidates.

Hobart Hurricanes open to adding Tim Paine in BBL 2022-23

Hobart Hurricanes head coach Jeff Vaughan said that there is a chance that Tim Paine can fill the last vacant spot in the Hobart Hurricanes squad for BBL 2022-23. Paine has started training with the Tasmania squad, and he is in line to play his first-class match after his ongoing break.

Vuahgna said that Paine has been training with the squad for the last two weeks, and he has been really doing good in the nets both physically and emotionally. He said they will look at other players as well, but Paine also has a chance.

“He’s two weeks back into his training schedule again [and has] been really good in the nets,” Vaughan said.

“[He’s] good physically, good emotionally. Look, there’s a chance, but he’ll be one of a number of players we’ll look at for that last position.”

Hobart Hurricanes have two keeping options in Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott, but both of them are good on the field as well. Vaughan said that they have trust in Paine’s keeping skills and he has been training the same as he was doing 12-18 months ago.

“[Paine has] been keeping and telling us how good he’s going. We all have faith and trust in his keeping skill set,” Vaughan added.

“He’s very much training as he was 12, 18 months ago.”

Paine stepped down as the captain of the Australian test team ahead of the last home Ashes, and he took an indefinite break from cricket after being caught in a sexting scandal. Paine last played for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 07, and he has scored 1119 BBL runs at 27.98, courtesy of 8 half-centuries.