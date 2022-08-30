Cricket

“Look, there’s a chance”: Hobart Hurricanes open to add Tim Paine in their BBL 2022-23 squad

Tim Paine has emerged as a possible option to fill the last vacant spot in Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming BBL season.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
$20 million TNT host gets run over while recreating Kobe Bryant's Nike Hyperdunk ad
Next Article
Lewis Hamilton revealed to be 23-time tennis Grand Slam Champion Serena William's biggest 'GOAT'
Cricket Latest News
Tim Paine has emerged as a possible option to fill the last vacant spot in Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming BBL season.
“Look, there’s a chance”: Hobart Hurricanes open to add Tim Paine in their BBL 2022-23 squad

Tim Paine has emerged as a possible option to fill the last vacant spot in…