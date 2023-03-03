“He’s well-guarded”: This is how Sachin Tendulkar was guarded by police to prevent getting mobbed by the crowd upon smashing 25th ODI century in Vadodra

More than a month after a disappointing Carlton and United Tri-series of 1999/00 featuring Australia and Pakistan as the other two teams, team India were scheduled to play a five-match home ODI series against South Africa.

With scores of 26,21, and 12 during the first three ODIs, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had somewhat extended his lean patch of form in the format, and was due for a big score under his name soon.

Come the fourth ODI in the city of Vadodara (now Baroda), the ‘Master Blaster’ did do some favour to him and his countless fans by smashing his 25th ODI century, as he only returned back by scoring 122 (138) while chasing the South African total of 282/5 in their 50 Overs.

Sachin Tendulkar was guarded by police to prevent getting mobbed by the crowd

The huge star that Tendulkar was during the time, even termed as the ‘God of Cricket’ by a significant section of the country, the absence of fencing beyond the boundary cushions meant that the possibility of members of the crowd intruding the field was significantly high.

Thus, the moment he reached the three-figure mark by tucking a delivery towards the square leg region for a single, certain fans from the crowd decided to intrude towards the Master.

ALSO READ: How a Sachin Tendulkar shot could’ve knocked umpire Aleem Dar’s head off during 2003 World Cup match vs Namibia

However, the ever vigilant riot police was prepared, and quickly formed a cordon around Tendulkar so that he doesn’t get mobbed by the crowd. The police would also wield a stick or two at a few fans who would try to come closer to Tendulkar, with the latter also seen requesting the police to not physically harm them. The situation was soon under control and the Indian chase resumed.

India win the match on the final delivery; clinch the five-match series

With six runs required of the final Over, Robin Singh scored the winning runs on the final ball over the cover region, to hand India a four-wicket victory.

With this, the Sourav Ganguly-led side also clinched the series, having lost the third ODI after winning the initial two.