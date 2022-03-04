“I don’t expect for him to play”: Ali de Winter believes Tim Paine is unlikely to play cricket again this summer

Tim Paine is currently on an indefinite break from cricket, and it is looking like he won’t play again this summer.

The last months have not been kind to Tim Paine and his family. Paine was caught in a sexting scandal, which brought a halt to his cricketing career. A chat was made public, where Paine was caught sexting with a former Tasmania cricket employee in 2017. He first resigned as Australia’s captain, and then took an indefinite leave from cricket.

Australia did not miss their former captain in the series, and they won the Ashes convincingly. Alex Carey has replaces Paine in the side as wicket-keeper, and he has done a decent job so far. Paine has not played a single game since, and it is looking like the break will go for long.

Tim Paine unlikely to play this summer

Tim Paine joined the Tasmania squad as a part of the interim coaching unit, but it is highly unlikely that he will play again this summer. Interim head coach Ali de Winter said that he does not expect Tim Paine to play again this summer. According to Winter, Paine has no intention to play again this summer.

“I don’t expect for him to play. He’s certainly been around the group and been strong support for particularly our young players,” de Winter said.

“I don’t think there’s any intention for him to pick up the bat or the gloves for the rest of this year.”

The last time Australia (men) played a Test overseas, West Coast and the Sydney Roosters were respective AFL & NRL premiers, Tim Paine and Justin Langer were captain & coach, and COVID-19 wasn’t a thing yet. #PAKvAUS — Andrew Wu (@wutube) March 4, 2022

Former Australian head coach Justin Langer also visited Paine ahead of the Ashes. He said that Paine is completely devastated about what has happened to him. Justin Langer and Tim Paine together have played an important part in re-building this Aussie squad again.

After the sandpaper gate, Tim Paine was made the captain of the Aussie test team, and he did wonders. Australia retained the away Ashes in England, and he was hailed as a brilliant captain by everyone. He although was criticized for his batting credentials.