HH vs MS Head to Head in BBL history | Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars stats | BBL 2021 Match 19

HH vs MS Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 19th match of BBL 2021-22.

The 19th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars in Hobart tomorrow.

Currently at the penultimate position on the points table on the back of winning one and losing three out of their four matches this season, Hurricanes need a quick turnaround to not make qualification matters worse for them.

Stars, on the other hand, are just a position above Hobart on the points table. In their four BBL 11 matches till now, Stars have won two and lost two matches each. Glenn Maxwell and his men would want to borrow confidence from their past record both against Hobart and at the Bellerive Oval.

HH vs MS Head to Head in BBL history

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by HH: 5

Matches won by MS: 10

Matches played in December: 6 (HH 2, MS 4)

Matches played at the Bellerive Oval: 6 (HH 2, MS 4)

HH average score against MS: 153

MS average score against HH: 149

Most runs for HH: 273 (Ben McDermott)

Most runs for MS: 325 (Glenn Maxwell)

Most wickets for HH: 10 (Riley Meredith)

Most wickets for MS: 6 (Glenn Maxwell)

Most catches for HH: 5 (Ben McDermott)

Most catches for MS: 9 (Glenn Maxwell)

The last time when Hurricanes and Stars had locked horns against each other was during a BBL 10 league match played almost a year ago at the same venue.

Hear from Stoin before tomorrow’s game against the Hurricanes 👊⭐️#TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/ZU3WHA5wZL — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 23, 2021

Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ 97* (55) with the help of seven fours and sixes each had pinned down Hurricanes wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott’s 91 (58) comprising of eight fours and five sixes as the latter were left short in a 184-run chase by 10 runs.