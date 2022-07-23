Highest first class cricket score: Highest individual score in first class cricket full list

Highest individual score in first class cricket: The batter from Glamorgan has made his way to the record books today.

During the fourth day of the 39th match of County Championship Division Two 2022 between Leicestershire and Glamorgan in Leicester, Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast has made his way to the record books via a record-breaking 27th first-class century.

Northeast, who had registered a maiden first-class double and triple century on Day 3, scored 102 runs in the morning session today to become only the ninth batter to score a first-class quadruple century.

In what is only the 11th quadruple century (fourth in county cricket) in the history of cricket, it came on the third delivery of the 160th over when Northeast slammed Leicestershire pacer Roman Walker over his head for a six to become a source of amazement at Grace Road, Leicester.

The 32-year old batter returned to the pavilion for lunch after scoring 410* (450) with the help of 45 fours and three sixes at a magnificent strike rate of 91.11.

An equally attacking response from wicket-keeper batter Chris Cooke (191*) powered Glamorgan to 795/5 in 160 overs at lunch, Day 4, after these two batters amassed 232 runs in 31 overs in the first session on Saturday. Readers must note that Glamorgan declared their innings during the lunch break.

Highest individual score in first class cricket

Batters Runs Balls 4s 6s Team Opposition Ground Year Brian Lara 501* 427 62 10 Warwickshire Durham Birmingham 1994 Hanif Mohammad 499 64 0 Karachi Bahawalpur Karachi 1959 Don Bradman 452* 465 49 0 NSW Queensland Sydney 1930 BB Nimbalkar 443* 49 1 Maharashtra Kathiawar Pune 1948 William Ponsford 437 42 0 Victoria Queensland Melbourne 1927 William Ponsford 429 42 0 Victoria Tasmania Melbourne 1923 Aftab Baloch 428 25 0 Sind Baluchistan Karachi 1974 Archie MacLaren 424 62 1 Lancashire Somerset Taunton 1895 Sam Northeast 410* 450 45 3 Glamorgan Leicestershire Leicester 2022 Graeme Hick 405* 469 35 11 Worcestershire Somerset Taunton 1988 Brian Lara 400* 582 43 4 West Indies England St John’s 2004

Twitter reactions on Sam Northeast:

! Sam Northeast becomes the first Glamorgan player ever to reach 4⃣0⃣0⃣ . It also brings up the 450 partnership! : https://t.co/F3GGp6mm3i#LEIvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/DFrFk15QUW — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) July 23, 2022

✅ Third highest #LVCountyChamp score.

✅ Glamorgan’s highest ever individual score.

✅ Ninth man in first-class history to bring up 400 in an innings.

✅ First ever Glamorgan player to pass 400. Sam Northeast. Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/cnvs9Vq50g — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 23, 2022

Take a bow Sam Northeast…who just became the first ever Glamorgan player to score 400 in an innings. And he’s still going on 410 off 450 balls pic.twitter.com/9reUjKkdgd — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 23, 2022

If Chris Gayle can wear 333 on his shirt then there’s absolutely no reason that Sam Northeast should walk out wearing anything other than 410 for the rest of his career — Matt Roller (@mroller98) July 23, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.