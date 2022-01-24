Highest 9th wicket partnership in T20Is: Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein score 28 runs off final over to enter record books

Highest 9th wicket partnership in T20Is: The West Indian lower-order pair almost sealed a near-improbable chase at Kensington Oval.
During the second T20I of the ongoing England’s tour of West Indies in Barbados, England beat West Indies by a run in a cliffhanger of a run-chase.
Chasing a 172-run target, West Indies scored 170/8 in 20 overs primarily due to an unbeaten 72-run partnership for the ninth wicket between all-rounder Romario Shepherd (44 not out) and spinner Akeal Hosein (44 not out).
Needing 73 runs to win off 29 balls when Hosein entered the Kensington Oval with a bat in hand, the duo hit some blazing boundaries on their way of registering a remarkable comeback. With the situation reducing to them requiring 61 runs in three overs, the pair hit as many as three sixes in a Chris Jordan over but still needed 38 off the last two.
Playing in place of Tymal Mills in this match, England pacer Reece Topley gave away just eight runs in the penultimate over leaving the hosts with a near-improbably target of scoring 30 runs in the final over.
Facing Saqib Mahmood, Hosein scored a couple of boundaries in between two wide deliveries to need 20 runs off the last three deliveries. Not giving up on the chase, the 28-year old player hit three consecutive sixes surpass Dwayne Bravo and Jerome Taylor’s 66-run partnership for the ninth wicket against Pakistan in Dubai six years ago.
It’s not impossible to see what this young West Indies white ball team can become in time. Very exciting talent. They need their top order to start setting the game up better.
— Ian “ Ja Mo” Bishop (@irbishi) January 24, 2022
While Shepherd (one four and five sixes at a strike rate of 157.14) and Hosein (three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 275) might not have sealed the chase, their individual knocks have it in them to raise their stakes especially ahead of Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction.
Highest 9th wicket partnership in T20Is
|Batters
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|Saber Zakhil & Saqlain Ali
|132*
|Belgium
|Austria
|Waterloo
|2021
|Romario Shepherd & Akeal Hosein
|72*
|West Indies
|England
|Bridgetown
|2022
|Dwayne Bravo & Jerome Taylor
|66
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|Dubai
|2016
|Sohail Tanvir & Saeed Ajmal
|63
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Dubai
|2013
|David Miller & Lutho Sipamla
|68*
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|2021
|Gary Wilson & Max Sorensen
|47*
|Ireland
|Bangladesh
|Belfast
|2012
|Sohail Tanvir & Wahab Riaz
|45
|Pakistan
|England
|Dubai
|2013
|Simi Singh & Ben McCarthy
|44*
|Ireland
|Netherlands
|Rotterdam
|2018
|Tonmoy Saha & Md Nurul Huda
|44*
|Finland
|Spain
|Kerava
|2019
Highest T20I partnership
|Batters
|Runs
|Wickets
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|Hazratullah Zazai & Usman Ghani
|236
|1st
|Afghanistan
|Ireland
|Dehradun
|2019
|Aaron Finch & D’Archy Short
|223
|1st
|Australia
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|2018
|George Munsey & Kyle Coetzer
|200
|1st
|Scotland
|Netherlands
|Dublin
|2019
|Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam
|197
|1st
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|Centurion
|2021
|Devon Conway & Glenn Phillips
|184
|3rd
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|Mount Maunganui
|2020
|Dawid Malan & Eoin Morgan
|182
|3rd
|England
|New Zealand
|Napier
|2019
|Balaji Pai & Louis Bruce
|172*
|1st
|Gibraltar
|Bulgaria
|Mursa
|2021
|Martin Guptill & Kane Williamson
|171*
|1st
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Hamilton
|2016
|Graeme Smith & Loots Bosman
|170
|1st
|South Africa
|England
|Centurion
|2009