Cricket

Highest 9th wicket partnership in T20Is: Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein score 28 runs off final over to enter record books

Highest 9th wicket partnership in T20Is: Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein score 28 runs off final over to enter record books
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Don't you dare do that to me, Moritz Wagner!": DeMar DeRozan explodes at Magic star for a dangerous foul during the Bulls' loss in loss in Orlando
Next Article
"Romario Shepherd is the next big thing": Carlos Brathwaite hails Romario Shepherd after his outstanding knock against England
Cricket Latest News
"Romario Shepherd is the next big thing": Carlos Brathwaite hails Romario Shepherd after his outstanding knock against England
“Romario Shepherd is the next big thing”: Carlos Brathwaite hails Romario Shepherd after his outstanding knock against England

Carlos Brathwaite has called Romario Shepherd “The Next Big Thing” after his brilliant knock against…