IPL auction 2022 time: When will the auction of 2022 start?

IPL auction 2022 time: The BCCI secretary has come up with the official dates for conduction of IPL mega auction for the upcoming season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has come up with an official announcement for the dates regarding the conduction of the much anticipated mega auction of IPL 2022.

Shah announced on Saturday that the mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13, but has not confirmed the venue for the grand 2-day event.

“The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in the venues before that,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement released after the meeting with the owners of the IPL on Saturday.

As per an earlier report, the auction event was supposed to be conducted in Benguluru, but the city’s largest premium meeting and conference destination- Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center has been booked for the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the BCCI opt for another hotel or make some provision in the same hotel or decide upon a different venue.

IPL auction 2022 time: When will IPL 2022 start?

Along with the dates of the auction, Jay Shah has also disclosed a tentative date for the commencement of IPL’s upcoming season.

“I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end,” Shah said.

I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah#IPL2022 (File photo) pic.twitter.com/dUabG1p14h — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Earlier, as per Cricbuzz, the BCCI had internally conveyed to the key stakeholders that April 2, in all probability, is the date and Chennai, in all certainty, will be the venue for IPL 2022.

However, with the number of matches to go up to 74 (as against 60) with the addition of two new franchises, the BCCI is keen to start the lucrative league a week earlier, to reduce the total number of day matches.