Highest century in IPL season: Most hundreds in IPL history which batsman

Highest century in IPL season: Rajasthan Royals’ wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler smashed yet another century in the ongoing IPL 2022.

During the 34th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals’ wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler smashed a 57-ball century against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Continuing with his dream run in this IPL season so far, Buttler, who also dons the Orange Cap at present, registered his second-consecutive and his third overall century in IPL 2022.

His innings, which was laden with 9 Fours and as many sixes, ultimately came to a halt on the final delivery of the penultimate Over, but not before he had piled up 116 individual runs off mere 65 deliveries.

The landmark century moment came on the last delivery of the 16th Over being bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Buttler pushed a fullish delivery on the stumps towards the long-on region to steal a couple of runs, to celebrate the savory moment with a punch of delight in the air.

This time last year, Jos Buttler had never scored a T20 hundred. Now, he’s scored 5 in his last 24 innings – and 4 in his last 8 IPL innings A remarkable player making the most of his incredible talents – undoubtedly the best T20 batter in the world at the moment — Matt Roller (@mroller98) April 22, 2022

Highest century in IPL season

With RR yet to play at least seven more matches in the ongoing season, the English wicket-keeper batter has already smashed his third ton in the season and is just one more score of a 100 runs away from equaling the record for most centuries in a particular IPL season.

With a total of 4 centuries during the 2016 edition of the IPL, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli currently holds the record for maximum centuries in a single IPL season.

Kohli, with 973 runs during the same season, also holds the record for scoring most runs in a particular edition of the IPL as well.

Buttler, with 491 runs already in the ongoing season so far, is on the verge to break this particular record as well.